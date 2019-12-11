Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said some wacky things.

But she’s topped herself yet again.

During a House Oversight and Reform Committee on Tuesday, the New York Democratic socialist talked about paid family and medical leave.

In an exchange with a committee panelist, Vicki Shabo, of the liberal policy think tank New America, she said: “Do we know how long puppies are allowed to stay with their mothers after a dog has given birth?”

“I don’t,” Shabo said.

“Eight weeks,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “So, the market has decided that women and people who give birth deserve less time with their children than a dog.”

“And I think that that at its core has shown that the market has failed to treat people with dignity and with basic respect. And so when that happens, I think it’s our job as the public to redefine the rules of society and to treat people who give birth with the dignity that they deserve,” she said.

She later took to Twitter, writing “Puppies aren’t separated from their moms until ~8 weeks. Less than that is thought of as harmful or abusive. One of the most common lengths of US paid family leave is ~6 weeks. So yes, when we ‘let the market decide’ on parental leave, ‘the market’ treats people worse than dogs.”

Then she said new mothers deserve a year off.

“At a bare minimum, we need to fight for 3 months paid family leave in the United States,” she wrote. “Ideally, I believe we should have 6-12 months of paid leave – just as many other industrial nations do.”

AOC also said “equal paternity/parental leave is just as critical.”

“Non-birthing parents are JUST as important.We have to end the stigma that only birthing parents should take time off. It takes a village. Leave isn’t only about physical recovery; it’s about starting life as a family,” she wrote on Twitter.

