A Naval air station in Texas was locked down for about an hour Wednesday after an armed person who was later arrested was reported on base, officials said, a week after shootings at a naval air station in Florida and at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was locked down Wednesday morning shortly before 8 a.m. local time and those on base were told to shelter in place, but that order was lifted a short time later, The Associated Press reported.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” the base said in a Facebook post. “Shelter in place. Base on lockdown.”

A short time later, a second post said: “We have a suspect in custody. We will lift lockdown when we’ve ensured the scene is safe. Remain in place.”

In a third post, base officials said: “No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported in regards to the incident this morning.

“There is NO indication today’s incident is connected to Friday’s shooting at NAS Pensacola.”

Spokeswoman Francoise Kieschnick told the Corpus Christi Caller Times that an armed suspect was reported to be near building 8 on the base, AP reported.

Base gates were reopened once the suspect was arrested, but people were asked to stay away from building 8.

In Florida last week, three people were killed and several others were injured at Naval Air Station Pensacola after a member of the Saudi Air Force opened fire in a classroom.

The gunman was also killed in the attack.

In addition, a U.S. sailor fatally shot two civilian Defense Department workers and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before killing himself, military officials said.