An online meltdown ensued after Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) didn’t go along with the liberal narrative on the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report on FISA abuses.

Sasse had been praised by some on the left for his public criticism of behavior and some policies of President Donald Trump. Many soured on him after he supported claims of FISA surveillance abuse claims during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with IG Michael Horowitz on Wednesday.

He admitted during the hearing that he had defended the FBI from accusations of FISA abuses, but that the IG report had proven those claims to have been accurate.

“The potential for abuse in this space is terrible, and I constantly defended the integrity and the professionalism of the bureau and of the department that you couldn’t have something like this happen,” said Sasse.

Cue the outrage

The admission from Sasse inspired outrage and vitriolic denunciations from many on the left and other Trump critics.

“Ben Sasse is now banging on about the media, Christopher Steele, Nellie Ohr, and the media. Remember when you all thought he was opposed to Trump?” asked Julia Ioffe of GQ magazine.

“I know it makes for good Twitter, but maybe it’s time people stop hoping some Republicans are secret Democrats,” she added.

“Saw Ben Sasse trending and wondered if he had finally defended the values he pretended to hold in his recent book but nah, he’s still a coward and an intellectual fraud,” responded Eric Klineberg, a social science professor at NYU.

“Ben Sasse wants us to know that despite what you might read in glowing bulls**t profiles, he is very much a trumper who is happy to attack Americans if it means protecting trump and Putin. Congrats to everyone who crowned him a ‘good’ Republican,” replied Adam Parkhomenko, a Democratic strategist.

“A reminder that the last bit of optimism on the part of people like me about Ben Sasse was misplaced,” said self-described “Never Trumper” Tom Nichols.

“So many of these bastards wrote glowing profiles of Ben sasse because he’s young, white, and does tweets,” replied writer Elon Green.

Here’s the video of Sasse at the Horowitz hearing:



[embedded content]

Sasse Slams FISA Failures in Crossfire Hurricane



www.youtube.com

