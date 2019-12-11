New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that his son, Joseph, was “in good shape” after he and several other police officers killed two men in a shootout that targeted a Kosher grocery store Tuesday in downtown Jersey City, N.J.

Joseph Kerik is a Newark police detective and a member of the city’s Emergency Services Unit, which drove an armored car through the window of the market and shot the two suspects in an attack that left Jersey City police detective Joseph Seals and five others dead.

“His ears were ringing the last night as a result of the shooting,” the elder Kerik told “America Talks Live” host John Cardillo. “He threw his back out, too, as result when [the vehicle] hit the front door of this building.

“Other than that, he’s in good shape.”

But Kerik, who is also a Newsmax contributor, had nothing but praise for the officers, particularly two foot-patrol officers, who initially engaged the suspects. They were injured in the assault.

“Honestly, I believe those two police officers, those two Jersey City cops, they probably saved 50 young Hasidic students, which we now believe where the actual targets,” Kerik said.

He also noted how a Jersey City police sergeant braved gunfire to drag her injured partner to safety.

“You got to see in action, in real time, what [officers] go through on a daily basis,” Kerik told Cardillo. “A lot of times, people don’t see it.

“At the end of the day, I’m sorry, so sorry, about the losses of life, but I’m also extremely proud of the men and women that were out there,” he later added.

“What they did, what they accomplished — and how they stopped what could have been a massacre.”

