Former Vice President rejected reports he was considering a vow to restrict his presidency to one term.

Politico had reported aides were advising a public announcement he would only serve one term because he would be 82 years old at the end of his first term, if he were to unseat President Donald Trump.

But Biden denied any such discussions with his campaign.

“No, I never have,” Biden told Fox News during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada. “I don’t have any plans on one-term. I’m not even there yet.”

Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director, took to Twitter to debunk the reports:

“Lots of chatter out there on this so just want to be crystal clear: this is not a conversation our campaign is having and not something VP Biden is thinking about.”