“If Biden is elected,” an adviser to the campaign told the news outlet, “he’s going to be 82 years old in four years and he won’t be running for reelection.”

“He’s going into this thinking, ‘I want to find a running mate I can turn things over to after four years, but if that’s not possible or doesn’t happen then I’ll run for reelection.’ But he’s not going to publicly make a one-term pledge,” another adviser reportedly said.

The Hill has reached out to Biden’s campaign for comment. Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director, declined Politico’s request for comment.

The Associated Press reported that Biden said in October that he wouldn’t promise to serve just one term but that he wasn’t necessarily committed to running for another four years.

“I feel good and all I can say is, watch me, you’ll see,” he told the AP at the time. “It doesn’t mean I would run a second term. I’m not going to make that judgment at this moment.”

Biden has been a front-runner in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, and polling aggregation website RealClearPolitics has him in first place nationally, although his support is weaker in some early voting states.