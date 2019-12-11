“Former Vice President Joe Biden’s top advisers and prominent Democrats outside the Biden campaign have recently revived a long-running debate whether Biden should publicly pledge to serve only one term, with Biden himself signaling to aides that he will serve only a single term,” Politico reports.

“While the option of making a public pledge remains available, Biden has for now settled on an alternative strategy: quietly indicate that he will almost certainly not run for a second term while declining to make a promise that he and his advisers fear could turn him into a lame duck and sap him of his political capital,” the outlet continues.

Politico cites “four people who regularly talk to Biden,” who told the paper on condition of anonymity that it is “virtually inconceivable that he will run for re-election in 2024.”

In 2024, “he’s going to be 82 years old in four years and he won’t be running for reelection,” an unnamed “prominent adviser” to Biden told Politico.

The decision to leak this inside information, the adviser suggested, is to potentially help Biden among young left-wing voters, effectively providing a tacit promise that Biden will help bring a younger, more diverse figure from the left into office in 2024.