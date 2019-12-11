On Tuesday, while touring a Clinton Foundation program in New York City, former President Bill Clinton told Fox News that House Democrats were “doing their job” by impeaching President Donald Trump.

Clinton said, “They’re doing their job as they see it, and we should wait to see it unfold. And the rest of us should go about our jobs and do them as we see it.”

Clinton was impeached in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice during independent counsel Ken Starr’s investigation.

