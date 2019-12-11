Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified Wednesday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee led by Chairman Lindsey Graham.

Horowitz confirmed what Congressman Nunes stated in his FISA memo that he released nearly 2 years ago — the FISA warrants used to spy on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page was based “ENTIRELY” on information from the phony, Hillary-funded Steele dossier.

The 2-page FISA memo revealed that Hillary’s phony Russia dossier that was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele played an essential part of the Carter Page FISA applications.

McCabe also testified that if not for the phony, Hillary-funded Russia dossier, the FBI would never have sought the FISA warrants on Carter Page.

Nunes was widely mocked by the media and Democrats following the release of his FISA memo but he was right all along.

Schiff even tried to refute Nunes with his own counter-memo, but as usual, Schiff was once again proven to be a liar.

BOMBSHELL: Inspector Horowitz admits that the warrant to spy on the Trump campaign was based “entirely” on information from the debunked Steele Dossier. The media continues to deny this fact! pic.twitter.com/Crpn28dW1P — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 11, 2019

In February of 2018, then-Chairman of the House Intel Committee Devin Nunes (R-CA) released a 2-page FISA memo revealing who signed off on the FISA application and three subsequent renewals on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

The FBI and DOJ obtained one FISA warrant in October of 2016 and three subsequent renewals on Carter Page, and the fourth and final FISA renewal was signed in June of 2017.

As required by law, a FISA order must be renewed by the FISC [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court] every 90 days and each renewal requires a separate finding of probable cause.

Despite being spied on for nearly one year, Carter Page was never charged with a crime, so what did the FBI present to the FISA judges on Carter Page that was so damning that it prompted the judges to grant a total of FOUR FISA warrants?

The report revealed that the FBI defrauded the FISA court and purposely omitted exculpatory information from the FISA judges in order to obtain FOUR FISA warrants on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Hopefully Barr and Durham can bring these criminals who attempted a coup to remove Trump from office to justice.

