Four people were killed including a police officer, and two shooters were dead in an attack at a Kosher supermarket in a Jewish neighborhood in Jersey City.

Witnesses described the scene like a “warzone” with shots flying everywhere.

The shootout took place in a cemetery and a Kosher deli store.

According to reports, the shootout took place in a Jewish neighborhood and the corner store was a ‘kosher’ store — 5 Jews were found dead inside of the store in a hostage situation.

WATCH: footage of the shootout:

Authorities identified the shooters late Tuesday.

David Anderson and Francine Graham, members of the anti-Semitic and violent “Black Israelites” cult, were identified as the killers.

The killers left “religious writing” and Graham was a member of the Black Hebrew Israelites.

This was another targeted anti-semitic attack.

