Four people were killed including a police officer, and two shooters were dead in an attack at a Kosher supermarket in a Jewish neighborhood in Jersey City.

Witnesses described the scene like a “warzone” with shots flying everywhere.

Just provided a brief update to press as scene is still active but secure. 2 officers struck by gun fire. One of the officers tragically has given his life. 2 other officers receiving medical treatment at the jcmc for injuries unrelated. Please keep these officers in your prayers — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 10, 2019

The shootout took place in a cemetery and a Kosher deli store.

According to reports, the shootout took place in a Jewish neighborhood and the corner store was a ‘kosher’ store — 5 Jews were found dead inside of the store in a hostage situation.

WATCH: footage of the shootout:

One more video from earlier. We have not heard any shots in quite some time now @CBSNewYork Jersey City pic.twitter.com/1V1U3HjpJ9 — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) December 10, 2019

Authorities identified the shooters late Tuesday.

David Anderson and Francine Graham, members of the anti-Semitic and violent “Black Israelites” cult, were identified as the killers.

The killers left “religious writing” and Graham was a member of the Black Hebrew Israelites.

Jersey City Jew-hating kosher market killers ID’d, David Anderson/Francine Graham, left “religious writing”; Graham was once affiliated with the Black supremacist, Jew-hating “Black Hebrew Israelites” https://t.co/UhCCggaVKv — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) December 11, 2019

This was another targeted anti-semitic attack.

