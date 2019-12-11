One day ahead of elections, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of hiding in a refrigerator in an attempt to avoid a television interview, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Johnson, whose aides have been trying to carefully control his public interviews ahead of the election, was ambushed by Good Morning Britain producer Jonathan Swain during an early morning visit to a milk business in Yorkshire.

As Swain approached Johnson to ask him questions, the prime minister’s press secretary can be heard cursing and then Johnson said, “I’ll be with you in a second” as he retreated into a large refrigerator filled with milk bottles that he was helping to deliver in last-day campaigning.

Johnson supporters insisted that the prime minster was “categorically not hiding” in the refrigerator, from which he eventually came out carrying a crate of bottles, but had merely taken a moment to prepare for a separate interview that had been previously arranged.

A spokesman for the prime minister’s Tory Party added, “The only thing being hidden in this election is [Labor Party leader] Jeremy Corbyn’s plans for Brexit,” the Daily Mail reported.

As both candidates campaigned seeking support in the last day before the vote, a new poll showed that the election is much tighter than previously thought, as the Labor Party appeared to have made a push to close the gap on the conservatives.