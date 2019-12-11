British actress Daisy Ridley fired a shot at President Donald Trump supporters during a recently published interview with The Guardian.

Ridley, who has played the role of Rey in two recent “Star Wars” films, will feature in the franchise’s latest project, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The film is scheduled for a Dec. 20 worldwide release.

What did she say?

Ridley, 27, told the outlet that she doesn’t feel she has to “modify” her opinions just because she’s the lead star in the latest three installments of the beloved “Star Wars” franchise.

“I don’t feel I have to edit what I say — the things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry,” Ridley told the outlet’s Nasheen Iqbal. “Everyone is annoyed with BoJo [British Prime Minister Boris Johnson]. Everyone has an issue with Trump — every sane person anyway.”

Ridley also added that she refuses to edit herself.

“It’s not that I don’t talk about this stuff, but other people are so much more articulate than me and say it better,” Ridley added.

The millennial actress also pointed out that she doesn’t believe that she grew up “privileged” despite attending the Tring School for the Performing Arts on a scholarship. Ridley, whose family includes a popular playwright and former head of engineering at the BBC, insisted that she did not use any such privilege to land the coveted “Star Wars” role.

“The privilege I have — how?” she mused. “No, genuinely, how?”

What else?

Regardless, Ridley concluded by pointing out that she did not perceive that she benefitted from any kind of privilege whatsoever as a result of growing up in her family.

The “Star Wars” actress has not issued any further statements clarifying her remarks on Trump supporters at the time of this writing.