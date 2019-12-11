Fox Nation host Britt McHenry has filed a lawsuit against her employer, Fox News, and a handful of her colleagues at the network, claiming she was repeatedly sexually harassed by her former co-host and was retaliated against for coming forward.

What are the details?

McHenry’s complaint alleges that last year she was sent several sexually explicit text messages from her former co-host George Murdoch — also known as Tyrus — and that when she reported the inappropriate behavior, Fox “punished the victim and rewarded the harasser.”

On Tuesday, McHenry tweeted, “I am standing up for myself, for women and for what’s right. I have maintained the same allegations because the truth doesn’t change. I feel for any sexual harassment victim who has their story and evidence dismissed, doubted and not believed.”

A Fox News spokesperson reacted to news of McHenry’s lawsuit, telling The Washington Post, “As we have previously stated, Ms. McHenry’s allegations have been fully investigated and we are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation.”

Tom Claire, the attorney for Tyrus, told USA Today his client “looks forward to having a public forum in the court system to clear his name from the smear campaign that has been waged against him in the media.”

McHenry’s complaint lists numerous previous sexual harassment scandals at Fox News, and stated that “In practice, Fox News remains a sanctuary for sexual harassers, coddling and enabling men who abuse female employees.” The plaintiff also claims that she was labeled as “drama” by another colleague after she complained about Tyrus.

Anything else?

Fox News has, indeed, had some documented cases of sexual harassment in the past. McHenry has, indeed, had some drama in the past.

While working as a reporter at ESPN in 2015, a video of McHenry chewing out and demeaning a tow lot employee went viral. In the footage, McHenry can be seen telling the worker, “Do you feel good about your job? So I could be a college dropout and do the same thing? Maybe if I was missing some teeth they would hire me, huh?”

McHenry was laid off along with dozens of other ESPN employees in 2017. She later claimed she was let go because of her conservative political views.