https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/caught-on-video-pelosis-general-jerry-nadler-drools-on-himself-on-live-tv-during-impeachment-hearing/

Nancy Pelosi needed her generals to step up this week and Jerry Nadler did not disappoint.

Nadler was caught drooling on himself on live TV.

Nadler was so lost at top liberal donor guest had to tell him when to gavel on Republicans.

The post CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Pelosi’s General Jerry Nadler Drools on Himself on Live TV during Impeachment Hearing appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...