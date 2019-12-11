Nancy Pelosi needed her generals to step up this week and Jerry Nadler did not disappoint.

Nadler was caught drooling on himself on live TV.

Watch closely, Jerry Nadler drooling on himself at the hearing yesterday…pic.twitter.com/TjVaBvpKD1 — CHIZ 🇺🇸 (@CHIZMAGA) December 11, 2019

Nadler was so lost at top liberal donor guest had to tell him when to gavel on Republicans.

Watch as a Democrat Donor instructs Jerry Nadler to bang the Gavel to stop Matt Gaetz from making excellent points and exposing Democrat Corruption!pic.twitter.com/hDRHBAZB4z — CHIZ 🇺🇸 (@CHIZMAGA) December 11, 2019

The post CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Pelosi’s General Jerry Nadler Drools on Himself on Live TV during Impeachment Hearing appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.