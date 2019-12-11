Editor’s note: This is an excerpt from our new newsletter, “2020 Election+Business,” a weekly dive into the intersection of business, finance and the 2020 election. You can sign up here.

The 2020 campaign is raising the pressure on candidates and CEOs to consider ways businesses can benefit more than just investors.

Why does a corporation exist? Do they simply make money and generate profits for shareholders? Or are they charged with a greater good—investing equally in the needs of employees, investors, communities, customers, suppliers and the globe?

The Business Roundtable earlier this year attempted to rewrite the mission statement for Corporate America, saying companies exist for “all stakeholders,” not just shareholders. The statement, signed by 181 CEOs, encouraged those hoping more people can get a bigger chunk of the profits the private sector generates.

Talking to executives at WSJ’s annual CEO Council meeting here makes clear this question, in various forms, is one of the defining business issues of the 2020 campaign. Today’s business leaders are often confronted on climate change, pay disparity, corporate tax breaks and human rights. CEOs get broadly painted as greedy, insensitive and wasteful.

Certainly, this distrust of corporations and the people who run them has emerged in the 2020 race. Take the recent situation with

Pete Buttigieg’s

former employment at McKinsey & Co., the big-dollar consulting firm doing work on behalf of companies spanning the globe.

Mr. Buttigieg’s time at McKinsey was relatively brief and he served in a junior role, but that stint is viewed warily by liberals critical of big corporations and elite consultants. As he rises in some early polls, the South Bend, Ind., mayor has come under greater scrutiny. On Tuesday Mr. Buttigieg’s campaign released information about his tenure at McKinsey & Co. after he was released from a confidentiality agreement.

“

“I never worked on a project inconsistent with my values, and if asked to do so, I would have left the firm rather than participate.”

”

—Pete Buttigieg



This could be a preview to a bigger discussion on the nature of capitalism in coming months. Elizabeth Warren has vowed to remake it;

Joe Biden

wants to reorder it;

Andrew Yang

wants to put humans at the center of it.

Bradley Preber,

CEO of consulting firm Grant Thornton LLP, said at the Journal’s event Monday night he understands skepticism aimed at the CEO position. These executives were “educated, trained and rewarded for a sole focus on getting a return on investment.”

The new pressure to think about the greater good, often from a company’s own employees, “has helped all executives lift their heads up and say, ‘You know, you’ve got a point.’” Mr. Preber says, “it rests on our shoulders.”

Siemens AG CEO

Joe Kaeser

said he took an internal poll of the industrial giant’s more than 380,000 global workers and 89% said they wanted the CEO to take stands on social issues.

“

“At the end of the day, you are not going to please everybody. We need to explain to people why we took a decision.”

”

—Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens



Adam Johnson,

CEO of Berkshire Hathaway-owned NetJets, said companies have been addressing this issue in recent years, but fears that two camps will emerge heading into the 2020 election: “Deep pro-business” vs. “deep anti-business, anti-wealth.”

Companies have increasingly raised stakeholder concerns with investors. During third-quarter earnings calls, 31 of the S&P 500 companies cited the term “ESG” (in reference to environmental, social and governance factors), according to an analysis by FactSet. Although only 6% of the index, it reflects a 29% uptick in such references compared with the prior quarter.

It’s been a good run if shareholder returns are the endgame with the stock market booming over the past three years. This trend underpins President Trump’s argument that the economy is in great shape, partially due to tax cuts for corporations. Voters can see the fruits of growth when they look at their 401(k)s, portfolios or pension plans.

Jared Kushner,

Mr. Trump’s senior adviser, said Monday night at the CEO Council that a focus on strengthening America’s companies through tax cuts and other means has resulted in low unemployment, wage growth and a strong stock market.

“

“President Trump delivered a corporate tax cut. … He believed that the corporations had the ability to create a lot of jobs, which led to higher wages.”

”

—Jared Kushner, White House adviser



For every data point that suggests the economy is on a good path, however, many criticize CEOs and their investors for not doing enough to solve the nation’s ills. House Speaker

Nancy Pelosi,

also speaking Monday night, cited a wide pay disparity and said “stagnation” of wages is “debilitating.”

Certain candidates have pointed the finger directly at executives as a root of certain problems. Ms. Warren has railed against share-buyback schemes that often eat up billions of dollars in capital. Bernie Sanders has highlighted disparities in executive pay, proposing legislation that would address the fact many CEOs have pay packages that represent hundreds of times more in salary than their typical employee.

Stay tuned. Mr. Buttigieg’s naming of his McKinsey clients isn’t going to end this discussion. The subject is sure to get more air time on the campaign trail—and in board rooms.

—John D. Stoll

Q&A: Big Tech’s Political Divide

Global Technology Editor Jason Dean talks about the technology industry’s top priorities and divided loyalties, in conversation with Theo Francis.

Q: What are some issues the tech industry really cares about?

A: At the top of the list, at least for leaders of the biggest companies, is regulation. And it’s not really about if, but how much. Democratic candidates haven’t all joined Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s call to break up

Amazon.com Inc.,

Facebook Inc.

and Google parent

Alphabet Inc.,

but most have said we need tighter curbs on the industry titans’ power, competitive behavior, and privacy practices. Meanwhile, in recent months,

Donald Trump’s

Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have launched the most sweeping antitrust examination ever of big tech companies.

The industry seems resigned to playing by more rules. Many tech executives now support some sort of national privacy legislation. But the kingpins of disruption don’t want the election to bring policies that split them apart, throttle their ability to use data for advertising and artificial intelligence, or stop them from deploying emerging technologies like facial recognition.

Beyond that, the issue arousing the most passion across Silicon Valley is one where industry leaders generally have more in common with Democrats: immigration. That isn’t so surprising for an industry that draws many of its engineers, and quite a few top executives, from among immigrants. Top executives including Tim Cook of Apple and

Brad Smith

of

Microsoft Corp.

have been especially vocal about opposing deportation of so-called “dreamers”—children and adults brought to the U.S. so young that they don’t really know any other home.

Q: How united is the tech industry in this election?

A: Less than you might think. If the top executives of the biggest companies are most worried about politicians blowing up their companies, their employees seem to have different priorities, to judge from their political contributions. Two of the industry’s most ardent critics, Ms. Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, are among the three top recipients of donations from people who identified as employees as Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Apple, according to Federal Election Commission data. (The third was Pete Buttigieg, who’s taken a more moderate tack.)

The industry’s relationship with Mr. Trump also varies. The president has routinely swiped at Amazon and its chief executive,

Jeff Bezos,

and Amazon executives have accused the Trump administration of bias in deciding to award a huge Pentagon cloud computing contract to a competitor. Meanwhile, Apple’s Mr. Cook has forged an unusual partnership with Mr. Trump, and even hosted him for a high-profile tour of its Texas manufacturing facility, where the president touted his economic policies during the height of House impeachment hearings.

Apple and other tech giants have benefitted from some of those policies, including the Republican tax overhaul that cut corporate rates and paved the way for them to bring home hundreds of billions of dollars of overseas cash without incurring additional taxes. Other Trump hallmarks have been less universally beneficial: Apple has so far largely escaped the impact of tariffs on imports from China, but some tech companies have been hurt. And in general, most tech CEOs are wary of upsetting global trade networks.

—Jason Dean

