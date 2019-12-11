Indiana homeowners told police a man came to their Fort Wayne home Thursday while singing Christmas carols and knocked on their door, WANE-TV reported.

The female homeowner said she thought it was strange and didn’t answer the door, the station said.

She added that a car pulled up in front of the house, and the man went to the car and came back with another person, WANE noted.

The female homeowner said the pair shook the door handle and then kicked in the door and tried to come inside, the station said.

But the male homeowner had a gun and fired shots at the door, WANE reported, adding that he told police he was unsure if he struck anyone.

What happened next?

The pair did not offer a rendition of “Good King Wenceslas.” Police told the station the alleged intruders fled on foot and were not located.

There have been no arrests in connection with the incident, WPTA-TV said, adding that some reports indicated a person showed up at a hospital after the attempted break in with a gunshot wound.

What did a neighbor have to say?

Neighbor Lance Turner told WPTA he was shocked by the incident.

“I didn’t think that something like that would happen in this neighborhood,” he added to the station. “I mean, seriously, we’ve only lived here about a year, never really felt any problems with the neighborhood. It was always welcoming, neighbors were fine.”

As for the ordeal his neighbors endured, Turner told WPTA “if something like that were to happen at my house, I … probably would be not sleeping too well at night.”