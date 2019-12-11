The far left crowd at the Madrid Climate Conference cheered Al Gore on Wednesday when he bashed Brexit.

Gore slammed the “stupidest decision” a country could have made.

Al Gore is a dedicated globalist who has lied for for over a decade about the dangers of global warming.

Breitbart.com reported:

Activists at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid, Spain burst into cheers and applause Tuesday when former U.S. Vice President Al Gore said Brexit is “perhaps the stupidest decision” a country could have made. The former politician who served in Bill Clinton’s administration has flown to Madrid this week to exhort governments negotiating at U.N. climate talks to work harder to make sure climate issues are addressed. Gore told attendees at the Climate Reality Project conference Brexit is “perhaps the stupidest decision a country could have taken,” Agencia EFE reports.

in case you are not familiar with the Man-Bear-Pig – This is the best tribute to Al Gore ever.

