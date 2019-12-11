WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

On Tuesday, during a discussion of ‘current‘ FBI Director Christopher Wray’s remarks about 2016 Ukrainian election interference, CNN media critic/cheerleader Brian Stelter and his colleagues took swipes at non-mainstream media sources and touted their own reporting as truthful. It was cringeworthy.

In his comments, Wray denied that the FBI had any evidence of Ukraine interfering in the 2016 election – as an aside, Director Wray, please look here. Wray then said he thinks “it’s important for the American people to be thoughtful consumers of information and to think about the sources of it.” That set Stelter and CNN New Day host Alisyn Camerota into a discussion about non-traditional media sources.

Stelter, with a giddy smile, told Camerota, “We are expected now in this Facebook and Twitter world to go and figure out the truth ourselves. It’s all been laid at our own hands.” After adding that it can be “empowering,” Stelter concluded that the director of the FBI was saying, “Don’t believe right-wing media.”

Of course that means that we should only believe media sources like CNN.

Camerota added that “it’s about news literacy, and you have to know the difference between a real journalist and a real news program and somebody who is just telling a story.”

Real journalism? Like CNN? Which had to retract yet another “bombshell” report as a result of the Horowitz report? This time it was the 2017 report that the FBI used a FISA warrant to surveil Paul Manafort during the Trump campaign. CNN corrected its false and erroneous reporting only after the IG report came out.

In September, National Review’s Victor Davis Hanson outlined the habitual problem CNN has had with the truth in the Trump age.

On BlazeTV’s “The News & Why it Matters” overtime segment (BlazeTV subscription required) Tuesday, host Sara Gonazales, Stu Burguiere, the Daily Wire’s Josh Hammer, and I discussed the tone-deafness and complete lack of self-awareness of Stelter and Camerota.

I outlined how the notion of a “professional journalism” class that should be the only people entrusted with the truth is a dream of the elites in New York, Washington, and Hollywood. Sen. Dianne Feinstein even floated a licensure scheme for real journalists in the past.

The real problem that elitists like Wray, Camerota, and Stelter have is with people doing their own research and coming to their own conclusions. That is the job of real journalists, not the people, and certainly not “right-wing” media figures they disagree with.

Don’t worry, though. Brian Stelter will continue to have disgraced former news anchor Dan Rather on his program as a “reliable source” of truth.

