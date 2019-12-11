“What are we, in junior high school?” Lemon asked on “CNN Tonight” Tuesday. “Like what the hell? What is this? Like what — what? I cannot believe that I’m even having to report this on the news.

“This is crazy,” the anchor continued. “This is literally crazy. Are you people insane? Are you insane? Go ahead, troll the Democrats on Twitter. Do this stupid, silly you-know-what. Play this stupid, juvenile meme game.”

“History won’t record this meme stupid crap, but history will record this,” Lemon added. “The seriousness of what is happening, that today is the day that the House of Representatives in the United States of America introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States of America, for committing high crimes and misdemeanors. A big deal and lots to discuss.”