(DAILY MAIL) — A former employee of a major Canadian bank who claims he was told he had ‘no hope’ of a promotion because he was straight is to have his discrimination complaint reassessed, rules federal court.

The Canadian Human Rights Commission had previously dismissed Aaren Jagadeesh’s claim that he faced discrimination at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) in Toronto due to his sexual orientation as a straight man.

Mr Jagadeesh, who was turned down for multiple promotions, stated that he was told by his boss to join a ‘group’ of gay and bisexual men in the office as only they would get promoted.

