Jim Starlin, the creator of the Marvel supervillain Thanos, on Tuesday, blasted President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to ‘forever wars’ Lawmakers dismiss Chinese retaliatory threat to US tech MORE’s campaign after it favorably compared the president to the well-known bad guy.

“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous dang fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer. How sick is that?” Starlin, who created the character in 1973, said in an Instagram post.

“These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end,” Starlin added.

The initial campaign’s tweet on Tuesday depicts a clip from the film “Avengers: Endgame” with Trump’s face in place of Thanos’s. The Trump character then mimics the villain’s snapping of his fingers, causing House Democratic leadership to dissolve into dust, echoing a scene in the film “Avenger: Infinity War” in which Thanos kills half the world’s population.

The tweet was met with mockery from several people who pointed out that in the scene in question, Thanos dies immediately thereafter.