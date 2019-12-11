Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified Wednesday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Stolen Valor Democrat Senator Richard “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal tried to tee up Horowitz and get him to admit that the FISA warrants on Carter Page were legitimately obtained by the FBI.

And Horowitz set him straight.

“Based on your experience and maybe your report there’s a reason why [FISA] warrants on renewed. They are renewed because they are producing useful information, correct?” Blumenthal said to Horowitz.

“They should be producing useful information is how I would phrase it,” Horowitz said.

Blumenthal kept digging a hole, “And your review of the warrants would indicate that they were producing useful information, correct?”

Horowitz set Blumenthal straight, “Um, not sure that’s entirely correct and I don’t know how much I can say about that in this setting.”

Blumenthal, clearly realizing he failed to get Horowitz to agree the FBI was justified in seeking FISA warrants on Carter Page lowered his standards.

“Well they were producing information,” Blumenthal said.

“They were producing information — I’m not sure how I would characterize whether they were helpful or not.”

WATCH:

Democrat tries to justify FISA warrants that were based on discredited Steele dossier, IG facts check him right there! BLUMENTHAL: And your review of those warrants would indicate that they were producing useful information, correct? HOROWITZ: Not sure that’s entirely correct. pic.twitter.com/F5crzL12rT — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 11, 2019

Horowitz confirmed what Congressman Nunes stated in his FISA memo that he released nearly 2 years ago — the FISA warrants used to spy on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page was based “ENTIRELY” on information from the phony, Hillary-funded Steele dossier.

The FBI and DOJ obtained one FISA warrant in October of 2016 and three subsequent renewals on Carter Page, and the fourth and final FISA renewal was signed in June of 2017.

As required by law, a FISA order must be renewed by the FISC [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court] every 90 days and each renewal requires a separate finding of probable cause.

Despite being spied on for nearly one year, Carter Page was never charged with a crime, so what did the FBI present to the FISA judges on Carter Page that was so damning that it prompted the judges to grant a total of FOUR FISA warrants?

The report revealed that the FBI defrauded the FISA court and purposely omitted exculpatory information from the FISA judges in order to obtain FOUR FISA warrants on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

We shouldn’t expect much from Da Nang Dick, he lied about his Vietnam service for political and personal gain.

