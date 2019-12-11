On the TV side, it was another disappointing morning for ‘Veep,’ broadcast TV (except for Sterling K. Brown’s lone nomination for ‘This Is Us’), ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Watchmen,’ with ‘Succession’ surprisingly left out of the nominations as well.

A number of stars who were overlooked by Monday’s Golden Globe nominations had a better morning Wednesday when they were recognized with SAG Awards nominations, specifically Lupita Nyong’o, Jamie Foxx and Nicole Kidman on the film side; and Jharrel Jerome, Sterling K. Brown and some of the men from The Morning Show.

Still, others found themselves either snubbed again or nominated for Golden Globes, but snubbed by SAG-AFTRA.

On the film side, while The Irishman earned four nominations (including one for stunt ensemble and another for best cast, an award that goes to the film’s stars), Robert De Niro, who has already been named as this year’s life achievement award recipient, failed to earn an individual acting nomination, though co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were once again nominated.

Similarly, Matt Damon failed to earn the best actor nomination for Ford v Ferrari for which he was competing with Christian Bale, with the latter landing the film’s lone SAG Awards nomination.

In addition to Ford v Ferrari, Oscar hopefuls that earned individual SAG Awards nominations but no best cast nods include Marriage Story and Hustlers.

And Adam Sandler found himself not nominated again, along with his co-stars from Uncut Gems. Films shut out entirely by the SAG Awards, after failing to earn any nominations from the Golden Globes as well, include Ad Astra, Clemency, Dark Waters, Downton Abbey, Honey Boy, The Lighthouse, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Queen & Slim and Waves.

Meanwhile, Golden Globe-nominated films that failed to land any SAG Awards nominations include 1917, Booksmart, The Farewell (including Awkwafina), Little Women, Richard Jewell and The Two Popes.

On the TV side, broadcast did slightly better Wednesday, earning one nomination for Sterling K. Brown for his role in NBC’s This Is Us. But no other stars were nominated for their role in a broadcast series, including the cast of NBC’s The Good Place, which is in its final season.

And the SAG Awards nominated Netflix’s When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome as well as Steve Carell and Billy Crudup from Apple’s The Morning Show, and doled out some nods to Netflix’s Stranger Things, after Golden Globe snubs for those respective stars and shows.

But Globe nominees who weren’t recognized by the SAG Awards include Reese Witherspoon for her role in The Morning Show (Jennifer Aniston and Witherspoon received Globes nods, and Aniston picked up a SAG nod as well) and Netflix’s Unbelievable stars Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. Additionally, while HBO’s Big Little Lies got an ensemble nod, none of its stars earned individual acting nods.

HBO’s Succession was surprisingly shut out entirely while the following TV shows that failed to earn any Golden Globe nominations also weren’t recognized by the SAG Awards: HBO series Veep, Succession, Euphoria, Silicon Valley and Watchmen (apart from a stunt nod); The Good Place; Netflix series Mindhunter, Orange Is the New Black and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; and Hulu’s PEN15.

And for the second time this week, the female stars of Showtime’s The Loudest Voice, Apple TV+ show Dickinson‘s Hailee Steinfeld and AMC’s Killing Eve star Sandra Oh weren’t nominated.