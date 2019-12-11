It would appear that one doesn’t have to look too far these days to find a controversial news story with Deep State ties. A few weeks ago in this space, I detailed how the case of the late billionaire and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump were related in that both, in the estimation of Washington elites, carried the risk of exposing the machinations, corruption and indeed the perversion of innumerable elected officials past and present, and of assorted administrative-state operatives.

This week, we’ve already been treated to the tragic story of a Saudi flight student who opened fire in a classroom at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, last Friday. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a member of the Saudi military, killed three people and injured eight others before being fatally shot himself.

Leaving aside the eerie similarity between Alshamrani’s status as an aviator in training and the terrorist attackers of Sept. 11, 2001, who took flying classes in the U.S. prior to carrying out the attacks, Americans were left to wonder what people from Saudi Arabia are still doing occupying potentially sensitive positions on our soil, positions that give them the opportunity to carry out just the sort of mayhem initiated by Alshamrani.

Like many Americans, I found myself frustrated (but not at all surprised) by the fact that, once again, a foreign national from an Islamic nation with a shady history had killed our countrymen, yet no one in the press or our government seemed willing to discuss Alshamrani being a citizen of an Islamic nation with a shady history.

I for one was even more perplexed after the story broke and Alshamrani’s photo was circulated in the press. Now, I may not be as savvy as the average TSA agent, but this guy looked like he never should have gained admittance to the U.S. without a body cavity search and an intensive session with CIA interrogators under sodium pentothal.

Granted that it can be risky to speak out against Muslims in the wake of incidents like this, but I suppose that I can simply be labeled a risk-taker in this respect. In light of the audacity displayed by Islamists during the reign of Barack Hussein Obama, in which Islamists were a favored class, I determined and was never reluctant to articulate that Muslims have no place in America, inasmuch as their creed demands conquering other societies through attrition as well as warfare.

As many Americans are aware, the Saudi government has enjoyed an undue degree of favor from our government for many decades. In fact, one of the most controversial aspects of the 9/11 terror attacks lay in our government’s clandestine shielding of Saudi nationals in the wake of those attacks.

For years, we were led to believe that this had something to do with that nation’s status as a powerful oil supplier. While that may have been the case in the 1970s, improved technology and the discovery of increased oil reserves worldwide have decreased the need for oil from Middle East sources amongst the U.S. and her allies.

Americans’ puzzlement over Saudi Arabia’s favored status across many administrations over the years is also cultural. Regardless of how tolerant we may be, and of how much more we’ve bowed to the cult of tolerance under the shrill admonitions of liberals, we can only countenance so much from a society that embraces a retrograde cult in which arrogant patriarchs with lofty titles parade around in dresses, women have very few rights and which demands such things as the murder of homosexuals and other “infidels.”

The compulsory “tolerance” our government and in turn the press and activists demand from our citizenry as regards Saudi Arabia and other Islamic interests (such as the Muslim Brotherhood) becomes much clearer when we begin to understand the interests and objectives of the Deep State.

Inasmuch as the Deep State (or permanent unelected class) in America includes many elected officials but operates outside of our electoral system, we must be mindful of the fact that its operatives do not view themselves as public servants, but as an unassailable elite class – a sort of royalty, if you will. We must also remember that the Deep State’s operatives in America have their counterparts in nearly all developed nations, and this includes Islamic nations that have either substantial resources or strategic significance in given regions (the Middle East, for example).

As we have seen in Europe, the leaders of these developed nations care nothing for the welfare of their citizens, but only for their enigmatic globalist agenda, which caters to the interests of the elites at large, regardless of the nations in which they happen to reside.

Thus, when occupying elected office, these global elites have no compunction as regards allowing hundreds of thousands and even millions of dangerous immigrants into their own nations. This is being achieved both through inaction – an abject refusal to control borders or to deport illegal immigrants – and through clandestine means, such as the proliferation of subversive schools and mosques.

All the while, whether in North America, Australia or the decaying republics of Europe, citizens are being subjected to the incessant propaganda of the press, activists and their own governments, which assert that Muslims are nonviolent and that the criminal illegal immigrants who are murdering citizens at will, raping women and children and destabilizing entire regions aren’t really dangerous at all, and that said citizens are big fat bigots if they happen to arrive at that conclusion.

These are no longer issues of tolerance, or even public policy. They represent the cold civil war that has been brewing in the West for quite some time. In America, these globalist elites seek to neutralize our representative republic and fold it into the nascent global socialist oligarchy.

In 2016, Donald Trump ran on dismantling this cabal in America. This is why, when we refer to the ongoing impeachment efforts against the president as a coup, it is not hyperbole. It is a statement of fact.