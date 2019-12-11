What a complete joke.

Rep. Ted Deutch tells lawmakers his reason for supporting impeachment is because his kids in his family group text feel sad.

Via Abigail Marone.

Rep. Ted Deutch’s reason for impeaching @realDonaldTrump is that 𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙠𝙞𝙙𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙥 𝙩𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡 𝙨𝙖𝙙. THIS is how much of a joke impeachment is to Democrats. pic.twitter.com/XBoP9x41og — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) December 12, 2019

This Democrat backbencher did an excellent job of making it extremely clear that Democrats are impeaching President Trump simply because they do not like him. https://t.co/EhuHHMC6O2 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) December 12, 2019

No wonder the American public is against this sham impeachment.

Democrats ate FINISHED. They know they if they proceed with their sham impeachment they will lose it all in November… as they deserve. pic.twitter.com/3rMFc9LYA2 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) December 11, 2019

