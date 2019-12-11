Democrat Rep. Karen Bass (CA) said during an interview this week that if President Donald Trump wins re-election in 2020 that the Democrats will move to impeach him again and warned that Trump’s bank records could show that he’s “owned 100% by the Russians.”

Bass made the remarks during a Tuesday interview on “TMZ Live” shortly after House Democrats announced articles of impeachment against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“If the American people re-elect him what does that say to you about the American people?” TMZ asked.

“Well, you know, I guess I am ultimately an optimist and I believe the 2020 election, assuming we can stop him from trying to cheat, is in our hands and so I think it is out responsibility to turn people out and I feel very positive about that because ever since he’s been elected we’ve won thousands of races around the country,” Bass said. “If we didn’t’ impeach him, that creates a tremendous amount of rage amongst people like in our city for example in Los Angeles. But it’s really not about the election, it’s really about the fact that he has committed a crime, he has abused his power and he has consistently obstructed Congress from anything, he doesn’t even want people who don’t work for him anymore to speak to Congress.”

Bass, who acknowledged that there’s no such thing as double jeopardy in an impeachment trial because it’s political, went on to admit that Democrats would impeach Trump again if he won re-election.

“Suppose he gets re-elected but you’re right and you win back the Senate in a big way,” TMZ said. “If you did that, would you be inclined to take a second bite of the apple and re-introduce the exact same impeachment articles and then send it through a second time if you have a Democratic Senate on your side?”

“So, you know, yes, but I don’t think it would be exactly the same and here’s why, because even though we are impeaching him now, there are still a number of court cases, there’s a ton of cases that could come forward, for example, we could get his bank records and find out that he’s owned 100% by the Russians,” Bass responded. “So, you are absolutely right in your scenario but the only thing I would say slightly different is that it might not be the same articles of impeachment because the odds are we’d have a ton more information and then the odds of that sadly enough is he probably has other examples of criminal behavior.”

Bass appears to be incorrect about her claim that Democrats have won “thousands” of seats around the country during the Trump-era.

Former White House Press Secretary and current Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer tweeted last month that Republicans have actually lost fewer seats under Trump than Democrats lost under Obama during the same period of time.

“To put the political consequences of the Trump presidency into perspective, since Trump was elected, Rs have lost 329 seats in state legislatures,” Fleischer wrote. “At the same point in the Obama presidency, Ds lost 768 seats. MSM is exaggerating election 2019. A little perspective is needed.

Fleischer told The Daily Wire that the statistics came from Republican State Leadership Committee Communications Director David Abrams.

Last week, Democrat Rep. Al Green (TX) said that there was “no limit” to the number of times that Democrats could attempt to impeach and remove Trump from office.

“A president can be impeached more than once,” Green said. “So, we can do this, we can move forward with what we have on the table currently, we can take this before the Senate and we can still investigate other issues and when the president has committed additional offenses, and my suspicion is that he will, we can take those before the Senate.”

“There is no limit on the number of times the Senate can vote to convict or not a president, no limit to the number of times the House can vote to impeach or not a president,” Green continued. “So, my belief is that the speaker will probably say we’re going to move forward with what we have now, but we’re not going to end investigations and that there may be possible opportunities to do other things at a later time.”