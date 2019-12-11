Blasting fired FBI Director James Comey’s claim of vindication of wrongfully spying on the Trump campaign, former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said Comey should stop writing “books on ethics.”

“I don’t know what report Comey read,” Gowdy, now a legal analyst, told Fox News’ “The Story” Martha MacCallum. “This is the third IG report that has found his conduct to be substandard, if that’s a victory lap, if he wants to take a victory lap because he’s not indicted, more power to him.

“Don’t write any more books on ethics, though. Don’t tell me what the ethical standard is if you think this report vindicates you.”

Inspector General Michael Horowitz admitted in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that his report vindicates no one, including Comey.

“It doesn’t vindicate anyone at the FBI who touched this, including the leadership,” Horowitz told Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Comey’s claims came from IG Horowitz’s general findings of no political vendetta against President Donald Trump in starting the investigation into the Trump campaign.

“I mean, keep in mind, a counterintelligence investigation is because you think Carter Page is working on behalf of Russia,” Gowdy said. The reality is Carter Page, who is working on behalf of the United States of America and you changed it from he is a [CIA] source [to] he’s not a source, which is a manifestly unfair thing to do to Carter Page.

“So, when Horowitz says there was no bias in the inception; there was a lot of bias from every point thereafter, including an FBI lawyer manufacturing evidence to get a surveillance warrant against an American citizen.”

Comey, after being fired by President Donald Trump, wrote a rebuke of his former boss in “A Higher Loyalty.”

Comey, who had claimed to be a nonpartisan law enforcement official, has since tweeted the GOP Congress must be voted out and Democrats elected in future elections.