(STUDY FINDS) — TOKYO — Alcohol is such a large part of so many cultures and societies across the globe. From weddings to sporting events, it’s hard to go to virtually any social gathering of people and not encounter alcohol. While the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption are well-documented, a new study conducted in Japan finds that even those who only indulge in one drink at a time are putting themselves at an increased risk of developing cancer.

According to the research, conducted by the University of Tokyo and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, overall cancer risk was lowest among individuals who had never drank alcohol in their entire lives.

Prior to this set of research, previous studies on the influence of alcohol on cancer development have produced varied results. Some studies had found alcohol use actually lowered one’s risk of developing certain types of cancer. Of course, others had found an association between moderate alcohol use and increased overall risk of cancer.

