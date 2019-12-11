Frank Figliuzzi, former assistant director of counterintelligence for the FBI, accused Attorney General William Barr of lying about Ukraine.

His comments came in during an MSNBC interview Tuesday with Brian Williams. Earlier on Tuesday, NBC had interviewed Barr, who was asked about his concern whether Ukraine has a missing server relating to Hillary Clinton’s emails.

He replied: “Fortunately, I haven’t gotten into the Ukraine thing yet. I don’t know.”

Barr was then asked: “What about the allegations that it was the Ukrainians who meddled in the election, not the Russians? Are you satisfied that’s not the case?”

Barr said: “I am confident the Russians attempted to interfere in the election. I don’t know about the Ukrainians. I haven’t even looked into it, frankly.”

But Figliuzzi maintained Barr is not being truthful.

“What worries me most is that the attorney general is lying to the American people about this,” he said. “Don’t forget, he is the overseer of the FBI. He has all the clearances necessary. He knows the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community have absolutely debunked the theory that Ukraine meddled in our election. So for him to sit there and say: ‘I haven’t looked into it yet. I don’t know about that…’

“I think the legal term is horse manure.”