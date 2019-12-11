Ethel Rosenberg and Elizabeth Warren

Ethel Rosenberg and husband Julius Rosenberg, two of the most notorious spies in US history, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit espionage in 1951 and were sentenced to death. The Rosenbergs were accused passing top-secret information concerning the atomic bomb to the Soviet Union. The Rosenbergs were the first U.S. citizens to be convicted and executed for espionage during peacetime.

Julius Rosenberg, an open communist, reportedly recruited Ethel’s younger brother, David Greenglass, to give information to the Soviets. While serving in the U.S. Army, Greenglass had been assigned to work on the famed Manhattan Project, which led to the creation of the atomic bomb, and he delivered notes and sketches of classified materials to Julius Rosenberg. According to Greenglass, Ethel took the notes and typed them up for the Soviets. This accusation seems to be the only direct evidence of Ethel’s involvement in her husband’s spying activities.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower had this to say about the Rosenstein’s before their executions. “I can only say that, by immeasurably increasing the chances of atomic war, the Rosenbergs may have condemned to death tens of millions of innocent people all over the world. The execution of two human beings is a grave matter. But even graver is the thought of the millions of dead whose deaths may be directly attributable to what these spies have done.”

In January 2017, before Barack Obama left office, Senator Elizabeth Warren sent the Democrat president a letter requesting a pardon for Ethel Rosenberg.

Here is the full letter from Senator Elizabeth Warren to Barack Obama.

Via Chris McCarthy and Ken Pittman

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s… by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Fortunately, even crazy Obama was not this radical to exonerate this notorious US traitor.

If Liz Warren ever comes close to the White House this is the type of lunacy we can all expect.

The post EXCLUSIVE: Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Letter to Barack Obama Requesting Exoneration of Notorious Communist Spy Ethel Rosenberg appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.