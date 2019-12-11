(SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE) — Standing on Golden Gate Avenue near Jones Street in the Tenderloin will rattle your senses. The decibel level, for one, is high — with the rumbling of trucks, the clanging of construction equipment, the whizzing of traffic, the blasting of radios.

And yelling. Lots of yelling.

But walk inside the thick doors of St. Boniface Church, and there’s just one predominant sound: snoring. The noise from those in deep slumber — lying on or under church pews, and on the floors in the back — echoes off the walls of the old, glorious church like a sort of sleepy symphony.

