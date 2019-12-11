U.S. government approvals needed to return Boeing Co.’s 737 Max to the skies won’t be completed until 2020, the top U.S. aviation regulator said Wednesday, dashing the company’s hopes to complete key milestones this year needed to end the aircraft’s nine-month grounding.

“If you do the math, it’s going to extend into 2020,” Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Stephen Dickson told CNBC on Wednesday, hours before he is expected to testify before a congressional panel. “We’re going to do it diligently because safety is absolutely our priority with this airplane.”

Regulators worldwide grounded Boeing’s top-selling airlines last March, days after the second of two crashes in a five month span that killed 346 people. Boeing said Nov. 11 that it hoped the FAA would approve its fixes to the 737 Max by the end of 2019, though it acknowledged that completing new training requirements for pilots would likely slide into January.

After the FAA clearance, airlines will still need several weeks or more to get their planes back in the air after being held in storage for months. Southwest Airlines Co. and other major U.S. carriers with grounded 737 Max jets have already pulled the planes from their schedules through at least early March.

Boeing (BA) erased gains on Dickson’s remarks, falling 1.5% to $342.74 a share before regular trading in New York.

A Boeing representative didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Dickson’s comments come hours before he is scheduled to testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. It will be the panel’s fifth hearing on the 737 Max and is likely to draw attention to missteps by the agency in its initial certification of the 737 Max.

The committee, which grilled Boeing President Dennis Muilenburg on Oct. 30, is turning its attention to how the FAA certified the plane with a flight control system implicated in the two fatal crashes. The agency already come under fire for its response to the first crash, when a Lion Air 737 Max plunged into the Java Sea in October 2019. The FAA grounded the jet days after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crashed on March 10, after regulators in other countries already had.

After the October Lion Air crash, the FAA allowed jet continue to keep flying despite an agency analysis indicating the jet could have averaged a crash every two to three years without changes to the plane, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing an internal agency analysis.