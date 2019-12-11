Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified Wednesday morning about his FISA abuse report before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Even though Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, fake news MSNBC and CNN did not air his opening statement.

The fake news left-wing networks did not air Lindsey Graham, but they both aired Democrat Senator Feinstein’s opening statement as she lashed out at Bill Barr and denied that a Deep State even exists.

Lindsey Graham got Horowitz to refute Comey’s claims of being vindicated and asked why the FBI didn’t give Trump a defensive briefing to let him know what was going on in his campaign.

The fact that MSNBC refused to run @LindseyGrahamSC‘s opening statement uninterrupted, but is now carrying Senator Feinstein’s, is proof that political bias is not isolated to the FBI. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 11, 2019

Feinstein claimed Wednesday that there was no political bias in the FBI’s investigations into Trump despite the fact that Horowitz found 17 errors, 51 violations and 9 false statements against President Trump.

MSNBC and CNN are both fake news garbage.

Watch the montage of fake news CNN:

Media bias is not only how something is covered – it’s what they don’t cover. And this is what bias at @CNN looks like. pic.twitter.com/G85Yefrq6t — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 11, 2019

CNN, after covering weeks of opening statements by Adam Schiff (D) and Jerry Nadler (D), doesn’t cover the opening statement of Lindsey Graham (R) at the Horowitz hearing. I can’t figure out what the difference is. Unless it has something to do with the item in parentheses. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 11, 2019

