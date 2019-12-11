In January 2017 the Trump-Russia dossier was published on Buzzfeed.

This bogus document was used by the FBI to spy on Trump officials.

It was a complete fabrication.

According to the document, as reported at The Gateway Pundit back in January 2017…

Trump partook in “golden showers” in Russia with prostitutes on a bed Obama once slept on… Russia then blackmailed Trump, not by asking for money or influence in his business deals, but by forcing him to run for president against all odds and win?

Here is the story that the CIA and idiots in the FAKE NEWS Media pushed in their Trump-Russia dossier–

Let’s recount:

(Image from the leaked report)

** Obama has a meeting in Russia.

** Trump flies to Russia, finds out the hotel room Obama stayed in, and books it.

** Trump finds at least two hookers and invites them to Obama’s former hotel suite.

** Trump instructs the hookers to PISS ON THE BED because he hates Obama so much.

** Little did Trump know Putin had the entire room outfitted with video cameras.

** The Russian government now has video proof of Trump watching hookers PISS on a bed.

** Russian government tells Trump they will release the video if he does not run for president.

** Trump runs for president and against all odds and WINS the White House.

And no one questioned this report at the time? And the FBI ran with it?

Seriously?

On Monday in the IG report it was revealed, as we predicted, the Trump hooker golden shower story was completely made up in a bar over beers.

The FBI ran with it.

In fact the FBI knew in early 2017 that the pee-pee prostitute story was highly dubious.

According to Eric Felton at Real Clear Investigations.

The allegation that the Russians had recorded Trump watching prostitutes performing a “golden showers (urination) show” on a bed in a Moscow hotel room once occupied by President Obama and wife Michelle was perhaps the most salacious claim made in the Steele dossier, the Hillary Clinton-funded opposition research that falsely alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. The IG report says the dossier’s named author, ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, had embellished the story, peddling an unproven rumor as verified fact in statements to the FBI. The IG report states that the FBI knew the story was unverified sometime in January 2017.

Despite knowing this salacious story of Russian hookers was a complete sham James Comey peddled this disgusting story on CNN in April 2018.

Watch James Comey, the FBI head, actively peddle the lie that Trump watched prostitutes in Moscow peeing on each other.

Comey knew this wasn’t true when he gave the interview in April 2018.

Everyone in the FBI knew and IG Horowitz confirmed it.

