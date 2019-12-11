Sen. John KennedyJohn Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) told Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz that “someone’s got to be fired” within FBI leadership based on his inspector general report, which found widespread fault with how the FBI handled its investigation of President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to ‘forever wars’ Lawmakers dismiss Chinese retaliatory threat to US tech MORE‘s 2016 campaign.

“After about 15 percent of the way through [the report] it made me want to heave, after about 25 percent of the way through I thought I’d dropped acid, it’s surreal,” Kennedy said.

Asked by Kennedy how many people involved in the investigation were still working for the FBI, Horowitz responded “the higher level people, as you know, have changed over in the last year — a lot of people at the upper levels,” but “some of the agents are still there.”

Asked for details on who was still at the FBI, Horowitz responded “I would encourage you to speak to the FBI about that.”

“I think we will,” Kennedy responded.

The report found there was no political bias behind the FBI’s decision to launch an investigation into Trump campaign associates. But it did find “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the FBI’s application for a warrant to monitor Trump campaign adviser Carter Page though a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court.

Horowitz during Wednesday’s testimony was repeatedly critical of FBI actions.

Kennedy asked if the report vindicated former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyMisfired ‘Hurricane’: Comey’s team abused Carter Page and the FBI Trump rebukes FBI chief Wray over inspector general’s Russia inquiry The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – Democrats to release articles of impeachment today MORE, to which Horowitz responded “it doesn’t vindicate anyone at the FBI who touched this, including the leadership.”

“I hope you’ll tell your colleagues at the FBI that we appreciate their work, but this has got to be fixed. At minimum someone’s got to be fired,” Kennedy said at the conclusion of his remarks.