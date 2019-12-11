The Left has done it again, reaching a new low in their desperate attempt to take down President Donald Trump — proving that nothing, and no-one, is off limits in their attacks.

By now, everyone has heard about Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan’s recent attack on the President’s 13-year-old son, Barron Trump. However, if you asked the mainstream media, it was simply an innocent “play on words.”

During the House Judiciary Committee hearing on President Trump’s impeachment last week, Karlan accused the president of ignoring limits on his power. She chose to do so by taking a shot at the president’s son, saying: “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can not make him a baron.”

Now, some of you may be saying: “Well, it’s not that bad of a thing to say.” And while I will agree it isn’t the worst thing, I do believe it opens the door to this question: is there anything that is sacred and off limits anymore?

I am not the only one to raise this question. On ABC’s The View, the hosts got into a very heated discussion about that very topic. Whoopi Goldberg led the charge, along with her favorite supporter, Joy Behar, in tow.

Whoopi presented the argument that a joke is simply that—a joke; some people get them and some people don’t. However, something then took place that many on the right probably never thought they would see: the panel of hosts became divided very quickly on this very topic.

Co-host Abby Huntsman said: “I might be the only one here that sees this as pretty sick and a total low blow and stupid.” Abby may have felt alone on that panel, but she is not alone as far as America is concerned.

You see, once upon a time, no matter how much you disliked someone, it was known that children were simply off limits. Barron Trump didn’t ask for his father to become President. Barron never made a single decision as far as immigration, healthcare, or the wall — and the list goes on and on.

The only thing Barron is guilty of is simply being born into his family. Unfortunately, he has to grow up around the sick and twisted world of partisan politics — the world in which his father is the President of the United States, and arguably the most negatively attacked president in the media ever.

So, you have to ask yourself: Why would anyone attack Barron Trump forward during an impeachment hearing? Why would The View feel the need to defend what is obviously complete and total disrespect? Because the left hates this president more than they respect morals and media norms. They hate this president more than anything, and they will undertake any act to accomplish their ultimate goal.

It started the day after Donald Trump was elected. They want to impeach this president, and they will do so no matter if there is evidence or not.

We must hold ourselves, our politicians, and our media to a higher standard than one that resorts to attacking innocent children for political gain. Regardless of political party or personal opinion of the president, we should all agree that Barron Trump should not be subject to low blows solely based on who his father is.

We should all agree that children are off limits. Period.

Former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and 12-year Army combat veteran Graham Allen is the founder of Graham Allen Media LLC and Editor-in-Chief at DailyRants.com.