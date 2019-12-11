Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced film mogul charged with sexual harassment and rape, reached a tentative $47 million settlement with his accusers, potentially ending a two-year dispute, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The money would be paid by Weinstein Co.’s insurance firms, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the agreement isn’t yet public. The settlement would still require the approval of the court and the parties involved. About a third of the money is expected to go to lawyers.

The New York Times previously reported on the agreement, saying the pact won’t require Weinstein to admit wrongdoing or pay anything personally. More than 30 actresses and former Weinstein workers would share in the settlement, the Times reported.