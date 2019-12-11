A new documentary about Hillary Clinton’s epic loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election will debut at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2020. Hillary Clinton is expected to attend the world premiere of the film, entitled Hillary, which will reportedly feature never-before-seen campaign footage.

Sundance Film Festival announced its second-wave lineup on Tuesday, which will include Hillary, directed by Nanette Burstein. The film will reportedly portray “a portrait of a public woman, interweaving moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of Hillary Rodham Clinton’s life,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The report added that among the never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage, the documentary also promises to include exclusive interviews with Hillary Clinton, her husband Bill Clinton, friends, and journalists, in an attempt to examine “how she became simultaneously one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.”

“I was a Hillary supporter, but I don’t know if I ever loved her as much as I did watching this film,” said Sundance director John Cooper. “Her strength and intelligence. Seeing the struggle of her trying to [run for president] in a changing world.”

“All the rules were changing,” he added. “Things that were happening that would kick a candidate [like Donald Trump] out were making him stronger. It’s just fascinating to watch.”

Hillary will premiere alongside other productions, such as Lance, directed by Marina Zenovich, and McMillions, produced by Mark Wahlberg.

The Hollywood Reporter also noted that 48 percent of the projects announced on Tuesday were directed or created by one or more women.

Moreover, 33 percent of the projects were reportedly directed or created by one or more “filmmaker of color,” with 19 percent of them being directed or created by one or more “people who identify as LGBTQIA.”

Last week, the film festival announced its “female-powered lineup,” which will feature 118 films, including Lana Wilson’s documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which will reportedly delve into pop singer Taylor Swift’s “transformation from apolitical star into someone willing to harness the full power of her voice.”

Swift abandoned her status as a seemingly “apolitical” celebrity when she took to Instagram in October 2018 to announce that she would be voting for Democrat candidate Phil Bredesen over Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn for Tennessee senator in the 2018 Midterm Elections.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer described herself as “appalled” and “terrified” by Blackburn’s policies, adding that she believes “systematic racism” in America remains “prevalent.”

Swift’s apparent attempt at using her perceived star-power to influence the 2018 Midterm Elections, however, were futile, as Blackburn handily defeated Bredesen on November 6 in a race that was called by 8:05 pm.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.