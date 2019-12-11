An intruder reportedly broke into the home of an off-duty Kansas City Police Department sergeant on Monday, according to KSHB-TV — but the officer definitely got the best of the suspect.

What are the details?

The incident took place on Monday around 2:30 a.m. local time, according to the outlet.

The 20-year veteran of the department said that he heard odd noises coming from his kitchen when he encountered a male intruder and pulled out a firearm. The suspect reportedly fled on foot, and the officer called for backup on his police radio.

“Fearing for his safety, [the officer] fired multiple shots at the male, who then ran from the scene in an unknown direction,” spokesperson Sgt. Jake Becchina told the outlet.

Police have not located the suspect. It is not known if the suspect was armed.

The department has placed the officer on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

Becchina told the outlet that “there’s absolutely no indication in this case that the intruder knew anything about the resident.”

“It appears to be in the middle of the night coming into the home,” he continued. “There’s no evidence this officer was targeted.”

What else?

The Kansas City Star reported that it is unknown whether any of the sergeant’s shots hit the intruder. Police have determined that no suspects with gunshot wounds have turned up at area hospitals at the time of this writing.