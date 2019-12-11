Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz said that he is “very concerned” about leaks from FBI field offices to Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, and other individuals.

Asked by Sen. Patrick LeahyPatrick Joseph LeahyPelosi gets standing ovation at Kennedy Center Honors Trump brings pardoned soldiers on stage at Florida fundraiser: report ICE emerges as stumbling block in government funding talks MORE (D-Vt.) about the appearance that Giuliani was getting “highly sensitive leaks” from the FBI’s New York field office, Horowitz noted that unauthorized leaks were under investigation.

“As we noted publicly last year in our report, we were very concerned about that,” Horowitz said at Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“We are investigating those contacts. We’ve issued a couple of public summaries so far about people we’ve found violated FBI policy. We have other investigations ongoing,” Horowitz continued.

He added that, while it has been hard to prove the substance of conversations between FBI and reporters or outside individuals, “we can prove the contacts.”

“Under FBI policy you need authorization if you’re going to disclose information and have certain contacts,” he said.

Former FBI Director James Comey told a House committee last year that he was concerned the FBI’s New York field office was leaking to Giuliani.

“I was concerned that there appeared to be in the media a number of stories that might have been based on communications reporters or non-reporters like Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiHillicon Valley: Apple, Facebook defend encryption during Senate grilling | Tech legal shield makes it into trade deal | Impeachment controversy over phone records heats up | TikTok chief cancels Capitol Hill meetings Giuliani: Trump asked me to brief Justice Department, GOP lawmakers on Ukraine trip The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – Democrats to release articles of impeachment today MORE were having with people in the New York field office,” Comey testified at the time.

Horowitz is testifying on the IG report released this week on alleged surveillance by the FBI during the 2016 presidential campaign. The Hill is providing running updates on the hearing.