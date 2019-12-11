Even if President Donald Trump wins re-election in 2020, do not expect Democrats to take their foot off the impeachment pedal.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) told TMZ on Tuesday that she would vote to impeach Trump again, suggesting that new incriminating evidence could surface after next November’s presidential election.

The California Democrat’s remarks came in response to a question from TMZ founder Harvey Levin, who asked Bass if she would support impeachment beyond 2020 using the same two impeachment articles introduced on Tuesday if Democrats win control of the Senate next year.

“So, you know, yes, but I don’t think it would be exactly the same and here’s why,” Bass responded. “Even though we are impeaching him now, there’s still a number of court cases, there’s a ton of information that could come forward. For example, we could get his bank records and find out that he’s owned 100 percent by the Russians.

“So, you are absolutely right in your scenario, but the only thing I would say slightly different is that it might not be the same articles of impeachment because the odds are we’d have a ton more information and then the odds of that, sadly enough is that, you know, he probably has other examples of criminal behavior,” she continued.

However, despite alleging the president is guilty of breaking the law, Bass did not cite a single action taken by the president to back her claims.

Unfortunately, Bass is not the first House Democrat to advocate for additional impeaching proceedings against Trump.

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) has in recent days argued that Democrats should continually impeach Trump until the Senate finally votes to remove the president from office.