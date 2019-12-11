Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger faced the wrath of her Spotsylvania, Virginia, constituents during a tense town hall on Sunday, where she was called out for supporting the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Video from the town hall shows that when Spanberger — who unseated Rep. Dave Brat (R) last year — referred to the impeachment allegations against the president as “incredibly, incredibly serious,” her constituents let her have it.

“Incredible bulls**t,” one man yelled over Spanberger.

“It’s crap,” another person said.

“It’s a lie. It’s all lies,” yet another man told the congresswoman.

Later, Spanberger argued that Trump’s defenders have not provided impeachment investigators with “evidence that would exonerate the president,” an oft-employed Democratic talking point against those who believe the burden of proof for the allegations against the president falls on the shoulders of the accusers.

Still, Spanberger’s constituents were not buying what she was trying to sell.

“[Trump] hasn’t done anything wrong!” one man told Spanberger as others screamed out similar statements.

“Did you really say that? You have to prove you’re innocent?” another person told Spanberger, CNN reported.

“Y’all have been trying to impeach this man since he got elected,” yet another man said.

Instead of addressing the concerns of her constituents, Spanberger moved the town hall discussion to another topic, video showed.