Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz is set to testify this morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee led by Lindsey Graham.

** Here is IG Michael Horowitz’s opening statement.



According to FOX News Horowitz is expected to expunge the entire chain of command in the FBI for their biased anti-Trump probe.

Horowitz is slated to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday to testify on his report on the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation and alleged misconduct related to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). He plans to criticize FBI leadership for the “inaccuracies” and “omissions” in their FISA applications for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, among other things. “We are deeply concerned that so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, hand-picked investigative teams; on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations; after the matter had been briefed to the highest levels within the FBI; even though the information sought through the use of FISA authority related so closely to an ongoing presidential campaign; and even though those involved with the investigation knew that their actions were likely to be subjected to close scrutiny,” Horowitz is expected to say in his opening statement before the committee. “We believe this circumstance reflects a failure not just by those who prepared the FISA applications, but also by the managers and supervisors in the Crossfire Hurricane chain of command, including FBI senior officials who were briefed as the investigation progressed,” he wrote.

Lindsey Graham is currently lecturing on Russia.

BREAKING: Senate Judiciary Cmte. questions IG Horowitz on findings in the DOJ’s damning report on the Russia investigationhttps://t.co/IBfHeIu560 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 11, 2019

