John Brennan

When is John Brennan going to jail for committing perjury?

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz released his 476-page report on FISA abuses this week then testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The IG report confirmed former CIA Director John Brennan did indeed rely on the phony dossier for the ICA report on so-called Russian interference in the 2016 election.

John Brennan claimed in a May 2017 testimony under oath that Hillary’s phony dossier didn’t factor into the Intelligence Community’s Assessment report on Russian interference of the 2016 presidential election.

Brennan told Trey Gowdy during his testimony when asked if the CIA relied on the dossier, “No. Because we — we didn’t. It wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community assessment that was done. It was — it was not.”

Brennan then went on to repeatedly insist these claims to the public in various interviews with the media.

However, as The Federalist reported, on page 179 of the IG report, Comey told IG investigators that he remembered having numerous discussions with John Brennan where the former CIA Director said the dossier was “important” enough to include in the ICA — Comey confirmed that yes, the dossier was part of the “corpus of intelligence information” the agency had.

It’s important to note that former DNI chief James Clapper limited the IC report for review to only 3 agencies rather than send the report out to all 17 agencies for review. This way he was able to control what was put into the report.

In fact, Clapper left out the relevant agencies with expertise on Russia such as the DHS and the State Department’s intelligence bureau.

A previous Real Clear Investigations report by Paul Sperry described the ICA report and the dossier as one big echo chamber of circular reporting.

The core of the ICA report matches the central findings in Hillary’s phony dossier. For Brennan to claim the dossier wasn’t used for their findings is absurd, it’s a blatant lie. He perjured himself.

Brennan even put parts of the dossier into Obama’s daily briefing according to Sperry’s report:

“Brennan put some of the dossier material into the PDB [presidential daily briefing] for Obama and described it as coming from a ‘credible source,’ which is how they viewed Steele,” said the source familiar with the House investigation. “But they never corroborated his sources.”

All roads lead back to Hillary Clinton and John Brennan and Barack Obama — the architects of Spygate.

Hillary’s phony dossier was used to launch multiple investigations into Trump’s campaign, to launch the Mueller investigation, to obtain FISA warrants Carter Page and to claim the Russians interfered in the 2016 election.

It was all a lie and the dossier, paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC, is the fruit of the poisonous tree.

The post IG Report Confirms Brennan Lied in SWORN Testimony About Not Including Phony Dossier in IC Assessment on Russian Interference appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.