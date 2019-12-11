(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Impeaching President Trump will be an easy “yes” vote for many liberal Democrats. But vulnerable moderates face the difficult choice: oppose voters in their districts, or their own caucus.

“I’m leaning no,” Rep. Collin Peterson, a Minnesota Democrat, told the Washington Examiner. “I want to look at everything.”

Several Democrats from swing districts interviewed by the Washington Examiner said they had not decided whether to support the two articles of impeachment announced Tuesday by Democratic leaders. The articles charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House could vote on the articles next week.

