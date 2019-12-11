President Donald Trump will be depicted in the upcoming DC comic book, “The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child,” though not by name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trump is never officially named in the comic and is just referred to as “The President.”

The Joker in the book can be seen standing in front of posters for the president donning an American flag themed suit.

He is recruited by Darkseid as an “agent of chaos” to promote Trump’s “reelection.”

In one part of the comic, “The President” says “It’s going to be beautiful! You’re gonna love it! You’re gonna love every inch of it! I’m talking streets so safe you can let your kids go play and not even think about ’em!”

The comic is written by artist Frank Miller with art by Rafael Grampa.

Trump earlier this year hosted a screening of the Joker at the White House. “The Golden Child” focuses on Lara and Jonathan Kent, the offspring of Superman and Wonder Woman, Carrie Kelley, the new Batwoman, as they attempt to stop Darkseid and the Joker.