Justice Department Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz debunked on Wednesday former FBI Director James Comey’s suggestion this week that the IG’s report exonerated the FBI from misconduct allegations over its surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

Following the release of the IG report this week, Comey wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post and tweeted a link to it, writing on Twitter: “So it was all lies. No treason. No spying on the campaign. No tapping Trumps wires. It was just good people trying to protect America.”

In the op-ed, Comey claimed that “the allegation of a criminal conspiracy was nonsense. There was no illegal wiretapping, there were no informants inserted into the campaign, there was no ‘spying’ on the Trump campaign.”

On Wednesday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham asked Horowitz: “The former FBI Director James Comey said this week that your report vindicates him. Is that a fair assessment of your report?”

Horowitz responded: “I think the activities we found here don’t vindicate anybody who touched this FISA.”

Graham then read an exchange that Comey had with a reporter in December 2018:

Reporter: Can I ask you a question on FISA abuse? It’s a major issue for the Republicans. Do you have total confidence in the dossier when you used it to secure a surveillance warrant and also in the subsequent renewals? Comey: I have total confidence that the FISA process was followed, that the entire case was handled in a thoughtful, responsible way by DOJ and the FBI. I think the notion that FISA was abused here is nonsense.

Graham asked Horowitz: “Would it be fair to say that you take issue with that statement?”

Horowitz responded: “Certainly our findings were that were significant problems with FISA.

WATCH:

HOROWITZ ON COMEY: “The activities we found here don’t vindicate anybody who touched this” pic.twitter.com/rdfo1hcli0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 11, 2019