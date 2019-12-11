Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz delivered scathing testimony Wednesday about the FBI’s missteps in applying for a warrant to surveil a former Trump campaign adviser.

Horowitz was grilled for nearly six hours by lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee, with Republicans and Democrats using their time to advance competing narratives about the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia.

Here are five takeaways from the hearing on the inspector general’s inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a bad day for the FBI

Horowitz’s testimony laid bare the extent of the breakdown in the FBI’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, a point Republicans repeatedly hammered.

“I think the activities we found don’t vindicate anybody who touched this,” Horowitz said at the outset of the hearing when asked whether his report “vindicated” former FBI Director James ComeyJames Brien ComeyMisfired ‘Hurricane’: Comey’s team abused Carter Page and the FBI Trump rebukes FBI chief Wray over inspector general’s Russia inquiry The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – Democrats to release articles of impeachment today MORE.

The inspector general reported a total of 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the applications to monitor Page, taking particular issue with applications to renew the FISA warrant and chastising the FBI for a lack of satisfactory explanations for those mistakes.

“This has got to be fixed. At a minimum, somebody’s got to be fired,” Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) said.

“There’s got to be a change in the culture, also,” Horowitz replied, seemingly agreeing with Kennedy’s assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to ‘forever wars’ Hillicon Valley: Apple, Facebook defend encryption during Senate grilling | Tech legal shield makes it into trade deal | Impeachment controversy over phone records heats up | TikTok chief cancels Capitol Hill meetings MORE (R-S.C.) cautioned lawmakers and observers against interpreting the FBI’s handling of the probe as an otherwise solid investigation with “a few irregularities,” suggesting the bureau’s actions threatened to undermine the entire system.

The FBI got a reprieve from many Democratic lawmakers who expressed admiration for its work and sought to underscore Horowitz’s finding that the bureau was not influenced by political bias in launching its investigation.

But the fallout for the FBI could linger, particularly given President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to ‘forever wars’ Lawmakers dismiss Chinese retaliatory threat to US tech MORE’s rocky relationship with the bureau.

Hearing provides fodder for Trump, allies

Horowitz’s criticism of the FBI offered plenty of talking points for Trump and his defenders, some of whom have distorted the conclusions of the report to baselessly accuse agents of a politically motivated effort to investigate the Trump campaign.

The inspector general turned up evidence that an FBI lawyer altered a document in connection with a renewal application for the Page warrant, a detail that Trump and Republicans have seized on.

Horowitz reiterated that he found no testimonial or documentary evidence of political bias or other improper motivation driving the FBI’s decision to open the counterintelligence investigation — dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” — into the Trump campaign and Russia.

Horowitz also said that it was his conclusion that the investigation was adequately predicated. Those findings and other details of the report have undercut arguments made by Trump and his allies about the impropriety of the investigation.

But at the same time, Horowitz said that the explanations his office received from officials about the errors and omissions were not “satisfactory” and was careful about making a definitive statement about a lack of bias in the attorney’s actions with respect to the warrant.

Republicans argued that the mistakes made during the course of the investigation were deliberate and malicious.

“It may have started lawfully. It got off the rails quick,” Graham said. “It became a criminal conspiracy to defraud the FISA court, to put Mr. Page through hell, and to continue to surveil President Trump after he got elected. And I hope somebody pays a price for that.”

Rare agreement for reform of the process

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans and Democrats appeared in agreement on one thing following Wednesday’s hearing: the need for changes to the FISA program to avoid the missteps Horowitz identified in his report.

“If the [FISA] court doesn’t take corrective action and do something about being manipulated and lied to, you will lose my support,” Graham said, adding that he would like to see more “checks and balances.”

A few Republicans directly apologized to Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeSenate braces for brawl on Trump impeachment rules Hillicon Valley: Pelosi works to remove legal protections for tech companies from USMCA | Treasury sanctions Russian group over 0 million hack | Facebook sues Chinese individuals for ad fraud | Huawei takes legal action against FCC Senators defend bipartisan bill on facial recognition as cities crack down MORE (R-Utah), telling the national security hawk that they had not believed the FISA process could be so seriously abused and indicating an openness to changes.

Sen. Christopher Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsThe real US patent ‘crisis’ Senate confirms eight Trump court picks in three days Lawmakers call for investigation into program meant to help student loan borrowers with disabilities MORE (D-Del.) also asked Horowitz about potential changes to the FISA program that could prevent future breakdowns in the application process, calling it “one of the only points” with bipartisan agreement.

“I’d welcome suggestions from FBI Director [Christopher] Wray … to ensure the errors we saw here in the Page process don’t happen again,” Coons said, adding there should be considerations for civil liberties as well.

Horowitz said the inspector general’s office does not make legislative recommendations to Congress, but instead would relay its suggestions within the Justice Department about how the FISA process could be improved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horowitz resists political fight

The watchdog chose his words carefully throughout Wednesday’s appearance.

He tiptoed around some of the more politically charged questions from members, seeking to avoid wading into debates about whether the president’s campaign was “spied” on and declining to speculate on matters beyond his report.

Horowitz declined to use the word “spying” despite its frequent use by Trump and Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHillicon Valley: Apple, Facebook defend encryption during Senate grilling | Tech legal shield makes it into trade deal | Impeachment controversy over phone records heats up | TikTok chief cancels Capitol Hill meetings Giuliani: Trump asked me to brief Justice Department, GOP lawmakers on Ukraine trip Apple, Facebook defend encryption during Senate grilling MORE to describe FBI activities. Asked if it would be spying were the FISA warrants for Page unlawful, Horowitz hesitated before calling it “illegal” or “unlawful” surveillance.

Under questioning from Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinHillicon Valley: Apple, Facebook defend encryption during Senate grilling | Tech legal shield makes it into trade deal | Impeachment controversy over phone records heats up | TikTok chief cancels Capitol Hill meetings Apple, Facebook defend encryption during Senate grilling Houston police chief excoriates McConnell, Cornyn and Cruz on gun violence MORE (D-Calif.), Horowitz declined to say specifically that his findings refuted allegations about a “deep state conspiracy” against Trump and his campaign, saying simply that the inquiry found “no bias” in the opening of the investigation.

Horowitz also declined to weigh in on Barr’s disagreement with his findings after the attorney general issued a statement Monday saying the investigation had been launched on the “thinnest” of suspicions.

“He’s free to have his opinion. We have our finding,” Horowitz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His effort to avoid political statements did not come as a surprise; Horowitz, a former assistant U.S. attorney, has been described as an independent voice and a straight shooter who seeks to stay away from politics.

Spotlight on internal Justice Department disagreements

Horowitz’s testimony offered new details about the daylight between him and some top Justice Department officials over his finding that the investigation was adequately predicated.

Horowitz said he was “surprised” by the decision by John DurhamJohn DurhamBarr criticizes FBI, says it’s possible agents acted in ‘bad faith’ in Trump probe Democrats rip Barr over IG statement: ‘Mouthpiece’ for Trump Barr: Horowitz report shows FBI launched Trump campaign investigation on ‘thinnest of suspicions’ MORE, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut leading a separate Russia inquiry, to issue a statement Monday disagreeing with his finding as to the opening of the FBI’s investigation.

He also said he met with Durham in November to discuss his findings, at which point Durham told Horowitz he believed the FBI would have been justified in opening a “preliminary investigation,” but not a full one.

“He said that he did not necessarily agree with our conclusion about the opening of a full counterintelligence investigation, which is what this was,” Horowitz recalled.

“But … [Durham] said during the meeting that the information from the friendly foreign government was, in his view, sufficient to support the preliminary investigation,” he continued, referring to information received about comments made former Trump campaign adviser George PapadopoulosGeorge Demetrios PapadopoulosTrump can’t cry foul on FISA – unless he’s suddenly a civil libertarian Misfired ‘Hurricane’: Comey’s team abused Carter Page and the FBI Former FBI general counsel wants apology from Trump MORE.

Horowitz also said he communicated with Barr, who also disagreed with the conclusion as to the predicate, before the report’s release.

“None of the discussions changed our findings here,” Horowitz said.

Barr elaborated on his opinions during an NBC News interview Tuesday, calling the FBI’s case “flimsy” and saying the steps taken were not justified by the evidence.