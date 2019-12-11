Two men, dressed in black, wearing bandanas over their faces, and carrying duffel bags, interrupted a showing of the new free speech documentary, “No Safe Spaces,” Tuesday night, sparking concerns that Antifa or other groups are looking to intimidate moviegoers.

Fox News reports that La Habra, California, police officers responded to a call from a Regal theater showing the documentary film Tuesday afternoon, from moviegoers concerned about two “maked men” who entered the theater just as the previews ended. Customers, Fox says, felt that the two men were there to “intimidate” viewers, and that the pair had something “nefarious” planned.

“After all of the previews and ads were over and the movie was just starting, two thugs sporting hoodies, masks, sunglasses and carrying huge duffel bags ran, not walked, up the aisle and sat at the back of the theater right behind us. They looked like bank robbers, home invasion criminals… they were trying to act scary,” one witness told the network. “As you can imagine, I was nervous that they were planning something even more nefarious than just visual intimidation.”.

“When the manager went in to check on them they had removed all intimidating items. They knew what they were doing,” she continued. “Potential criminals got to stay while we had to leave because we were afraid they might do something violent. My son did not want to leave because he didn’t want them to succeed in their plan of intimidation and free speech suppression. But I told him a movie was not worth our lives in case they had weapons or something.”

La Habra police confirmed to Fox News that they were called to handle a situation at the Regal movie theater, but that no charges were filed. It is still unclear what, exactly, the two masked men were doing or whether they were affiliated with Antifa or any other group looking to block theater-goers from seeing “No Safe Spaces.”

Regardless of whether Antifa is involved, the documentary is definitely triggering social justice warriors, many of whom are among the villains in “No Safe Spaces,” which explores the degredation of free speech on college campuses and in other public forums. The film’s co-star, Dennis Prager of Prager University, spoke to Fox News on that very subject Wednesday.

“This story is quite angering, and an example of what is happening increasingly in America. I urge Americans to be courageous. It took courage for us to make this movie and now, apparently, it’s going to take courage for Americans to watch it,” he said. “America is the safe space in which we are supposed to be free to hear different ideas, including the ideas in this film, without fear of reprisal, and certainly without fear of physical harm.“

Prager hopes the film works as a “wake up call” for Americans who haven’t yet experienced censorship, and if these incidents continue, that they drive home the importance of standing up to intimidation.

“If I know anything about my fellow Americans, it is that we are not easily frightened by thugs. I urge America to reject the fear that these incidents are designed to engender; be courageous, and go see our movie in a theater. This incident is exactly why this movie is so important,” Prager added.