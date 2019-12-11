The mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey, said Wednesday that surveillance video shows that gunmen targeted a kosher market during a shooting that killed six people.

In a series of tweets Wednesdady morning, Mayor Steven Fulop said that a review of security cameras footage makes it “clear” that the gunmen targeted the market. He said two officers one block away immediately responded and engaged with the gunmen.

The furious shooting filled the streets of Jersey City with the sounds of heavy gunfire for hours Tuesday just across the Hudson River from New York City. A police officer, three bystanders and two suspects all died.

Police Chief Michael Kelly said the officer was trying to stop some “bad guys” near a cemetery. The gunmen then drove a stolen rental van to another part of the city and engaged police in a lengthy shootout from inside the kosher market.

The slain officer, Detective Joseph Seals, 40, was credited by his superiors with having led the department in the number of illegal guns removed from the streets in recent years, and might have been trying to stop an incident involving such weapons when he was cut down by gunfire that erupted near a cemetery, authorities said.

Fulop denounced anti-Semitism in another tweet, saying: “I’m Jewish and proud to live in a community like #JerseyCity that has always welcomed everyone… Hate and anti-semitism have never had a place here in JC and will never have a place in our city.”